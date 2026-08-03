Astute readers will recall lightning struck me at one of my favorite flea markets a couple of weeks ago. A nicely framed old photo of a northern Italian village caught my eye. I paid €5 for it, got it home and determined it’s probably worth substantially more than that.

Here’s the story below. I’ve gained no further insight into the photo, other than I like it so much I can’t decide where to put it.

The flea market where I found that photo is the platonic ideal of a flea market. It offers little in the way of collectable things that I want but can’t afford. Nor are there any vendors selling new cheap Chinese crap. It’s just junk cleaned out from cantinas and barns and attics in a rural area of northern Italy. Sure, there’s a lot of junk, but prices rarely exceed €20 for anything. The supply of old tools and random things rural northern Italians use to cook and eat with is limitless. Do you want a pasta maker (I don’t)? There are dozens. Do you want a solid old-school steel pressure cooker (I may)? If you pay more than €10 for one, you’re a mark.

Also, people sell weird things and you can ask what they are. For example, an old guy had a single table with samples from an old print shop in Bra. He had a folder of colorful liquor ad lithographs that Old Me would have snapped right up, and sample wedding invitations and business cards from the 30’s and 40’s. I asked him where he got them but I didn’t understand the answer. My impression was it involved his sister.

I went to the market with one goal: a not-plastic kitchen scale. I found several. I bargained one from €10 down to €6, which was still a lot but it’s pretty heavy duty. I have a lot of fruit incoming and decided not to skimp.

On the way out, I passed by the Moroccan Guys Who Frequently Don’t Know What They’re Selling. Like the dog that found a Chicken McNugget under a bush that one time, I now check their stuff carefully every time. Maybe lightning strikes twice.

They had a brown leather jacket. It had a very nice shape, even though it was lying on the ground and covered in mildew. I picked it up. It was heavy and thick, good quality leather, with nice grain. Other than the mildew, it was in good shape. As a long time US Pony Club member and former horse show groom, I both can recognize good leather and ensure it never gets covered in mildew in the first place. Something clicked in the reptilian part of my brain.

“Quanto?” I asked.

“€5”

I had also been looking at a heavy, metal cooking pot, imagining cooking up all my jam over an outdoor burner. He offered both for €15. Madness. I said €10. We agreed on €13.

It’s a lot of mildew, to be sure.

So, I have a project for which I have impeccable qualifications. I just need tools of the trade: cleaning alcohol, brushes, saddle soap, and oil. And I’ll have a good winter work jacket, or a stylish urban signora jacket, depending on how things turn out.

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