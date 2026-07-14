I have no idea what happened and I am home now, but I never thought the most panicked crowd situation I would ever be in would be in the Nice Old City. Utter pandemonium. — My Facebook post the night of 14 July 2016

It’s like rain on quatorze juillet. There is now zero chance any galets — Nice’s characteristic beach stones — would be visible under all the beachgoers on a July holiday evening. That’s one way Nice has changed in the decade since that night

It’s been a decade since the 14 juillet Nice attacks in which 86 were killed and more than 400 injured. I was neither killed nor injured, but I was definitely there, swept up in a panicking crowd in the narrow streets of the Vielle Ville. The attack happened about a kilometer or two from where some friends and I had been watching fireworks at Castel Plage. It was far enough away from us that we didn’t know what was happening, but close enough that we were swept up in a stampede fueled by rumors and herd mentality.

Many of the details have faded since then, though I do think of the night anytime I pass Acciardo, the famous Niçois restaurant. Looking for shelter, I was almost trapped inside it with people screaming their heads off in utter panic until I ducked under the steel door before it rolled all the way down. I rejoined the stream of people running north, hoping for the best. I don’t want to overstate my experience in environments like that, but I’ve been trained and I know that a crowd in panic is often more dangerous than whatever is going on. Confirm. Staying calm is super important, for your own safety and that of those around you. Public service announcement.

I didn’t write anything about it at the time, but my friend Simon with whom I was running through the old city, and then trying to find a place to get a drink after we broke out of the old city alleys, did. This is what he posted.

In response to messages coming in to ask if I’m/we’re OK - we are. So, shortly after the Bastille Day fireworks on the Promenade des Anglais, heading back across the street from the beach into Nice’s Old Town - maybe 300 yards away, the five of us were suddenly swept up by a massive crush - the crowd running frantically from the prom. We were in one of the narrow streets connecting the Cours Saleya, which is the main drag that runs parallel to the Prom. I pulled us quickly into a bar; others nearby were closing and pulling their shutters down. I asked people in the rushing crowd what they were rushing from, but they didn’t know. What was scary was that the rush would subside and suddenly pick up pace again. We left the bar to join others that we’d become separated from - a few hundred yards away, near our apartment. All the bars and restaurants were closing up. What was fascinating - and so different from similar situations I’ve experienced during IRA attacks in London - was how bars and restaurants turned people away who were seeking shelter. So we all walked further up into town; into Place Garibaldi, where restaurants and bars were closing and people were walking away from the beach and Old Town. Safely back home now, and contacting friends to make sure they’re safe and well. Thank you all for your concern.

I spent the next day lying on the couch trying, and failing, to regulate. As it happens, 15 Temmuz (15 July) was the attempted coup in Turkey. It was deeply distressing to friends living there, and far more to me, only a year gone at that point, than what had happened in Nice the night before.

19 July 2016, back on the beach

A week later, I set aside any mild reservations and jumped on a plane to Istanbul. No one knew if the annual Cross Continental Swim across the Bosporus would be cancelled, a challenge for which I had been training for the previous six+ months. If that swim was happening, I was going to do it. I would not be stopped by putschists.

The whole week felt rather nihilistic but if we don’t go back to the beach to drink wine and look at the full moon, and if we don’t swim across the Bosporus with our friends, the terrorists and FETÖ’cus will have won.