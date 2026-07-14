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Carpetblogger
Jul 14

It absolutely was. When I said that week was nihilistic, I was talking about that boat trip too but couldn’t squeeze it in.

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Jennifer Hattam
Jul 14

Those were some dark days. But that state of emergency boat party when you came for the swim was epic.

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