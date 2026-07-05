Carpetblogger

Carpetblogger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Hattam's avatar
Jennifer Hattam
Jul 6

Great story and find!

Reply
Share
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Jul 6

Wow. That never, ever happens to me. Well done.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Carpetblogger
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 carpetblogger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture