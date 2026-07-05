It’s mercatino dell’usato (flea market) Sunday! I go to so many that vendors recognize me now. Not only that, I recognize their stuff. “Hey, I looked at that weird vase last weekend in Mondovì.”

Ceva (of the mushroom festa, also a favorite ) mercatino is one of best, especially because its arcades stretch the length of the main shopping street and help keep things cool during this endless season of canicule. The mercatino is also great because it’s heavy on the fleas and less oriented toward the antiquariati that people who don’t have jobs love but can’t afford. It’s popular with Moroccan guys who will come clean out your barn or your cantina for free to sell it all off at the mercatino. Not surprisingly, it’s a great source for older, high-quality steel hand tools. I myself am in the market for a pick to support an autumn project involving bamboo.

Having almost exhausted my budget of 10€ on a 2€ food mill and a 2€ colander (only metal, and only used tools in this household), I was idly looking at frames. Framing non-standard size art costs a fortune but if you bring patience and a tape measure to the mercatino, you can sometimes find a frame that suits your weirdly shaped thing.

For example, a few weeks ago, after months of looking I found a frame for this highly irregular valentine’s day card from my brother-in-law for 10€ (the guy wouldn’t bargain, even down to 8€, though it had no price tag and he just made that price up). I justified the splurge because I could throw the slop contained in the frame in the trash (photo 1), taking it out of circulation for good. I think we can all agree that a valentine’s day card written on an old plastic feed sack deserves a really nice gold frame, even for the princely sum of €10.

Anyway, today, a framed photo of a Piemontese mountain scene caught my eye at a Moroccan guy’s table. It was obviously professionally framed, with a vintage-looking label from a framer in Novaro. A professional frame job often, but not always, suggests what’s within isn’t just a grandkid’s paint by numbers. I couldn’t tell what was in it, but I liked the composition and considered how it would look in my stairway. Before I could set it down and continue on my way, the guy shouted “€5!”

Sold. Obviously.

I put it in my market bag and went on to the Montezemolo Honey Festa, forgetting about it until I got home.

I was curious where the old village in the photo was. Naturally, I reached out to the friend most likely to tell me what I want to hear and/or feed me a load of BS. First, I asked about the label on the frame.

“The useful bit is that this matches the history of ** Ottica Bonzanini⁠** in Novara. Their own history page says the business began in 1926 as “Ottica Fotografia Cornici Bonzanini” , founded by Eugenio Bonzanini , and only later narrowed its focus to optics/optometry.”

The details seemed accurate enough for a low-stakes question. Novara placed the mountain scene probably on the other side of Piemonte, closer to Torino than Cuneo.

I uploaded a photo of the photo. “Where is this village?”

The world’s dumbest intern (WDI) came back with “Switzerland.” I don’t think so. The architecture looks Piemontese to me. WDI praised me for my insight and came back with a series of mountain villages around Monte Rosa that were plausible but didn’t seem exactly right, based on the shape of the steeple. WDI said it was probably a tourist print.

I tried a google reverse image search. It immediately returned the name of the village (Entrèves, where the Mount Blanc tunnel now opens its maw on the Italian side, above Courmayeur) and the likely photographer, Alessio Nebbia.

I asked WDI if it had ever tried this google reverse image search ‘cause it seems pretty handy.

The google result suggested I look for an embossed stamp on a lower corner, or something written on the back. Looking more closely, I saw a faint embossed stamp. I carefully removed the back of the frame.

Inside was a gelatin print, in nearly perfect condition. WDI managed to identify the embossed stamp as belonging to Bottega d’Arte Alpina, the Courmayeur Studio of Alessio Nebbia.

If you have time, I suggest you have a look at the photographer/artist’s website. Born in 1896 near Asti, Nebbia was a multi-talented interpreter of the mountain landscape on the Italian side of Mt. Blanc, in photography, painting, sculpture and orthoramas (plastic topographical models of the the Alps). His snowfall and high mountain paintings conveyed light, snow and rural life in a way that made me wish I had found a painting rather than a photo. Some reminded me of Giorgio Morandi of Bologna, of whom he might have been a contemporary and who I also love. Nebbia died in 1975.

Nebbia turned from photography to painting around 1940, so the print is probably from 1930- 1950. Naturally I asked WDI about potential value. I could tell WDI was serious about accuracy this time because it gave me a blunt take:

I dropped an email to the contact on the website, which seems to be a relative of the artist, to see if I could learn more about the date and authenticity. Would I sell it? I like art and now I am somewhat invested in this piece but also, I am broke. We’ll see.