Eventually you reach an age, when faced with someone’s death, you know the gestures to make and the words to say to the people who need them. If you’re an adult person, it shouldn’t be difficult especially if it’s in your own language and culture.

I like to draw on other cultures’ condolence phrases. “May her/his memory be a blessing” is exactly the right tone and I wish everyone said it. The Turkish “başınız sağ olsun” is literally “may your head be healthy” said to the grieving. Turkish is full of polite phrases to say at specific times of the day or in the course of a lifetime. They are always correct and accessible to non-speakers. Every language needs them.

As much as I want to, however, I cannot say başınız sağ olsun to my lovely Italian neighbor whose husband died this week after an illness.

This hot summer has been disorienting. I — and all my neighbors — close our windows and shutters early in the morning, leaving them closed until the sun sinks behind the hill. It’s the only way to manage endless days of 32+/90+ degree heat. No one goes outside between 10am and 7pm.

This has made it hard for me to keep tabs on what’s going on at my end of the hamlet. Blinded by shutters and deafened by double paned windows, I feel like I’ve missed a lot.

I knew my neighbor had been sick but I didn’t know how sick beyond “pretty.” I hadn’t seen him driving his tractor nor working outside all summer long. In fact, the last time I saw him I waved and said “ciao” as he stood, somewhat weakly, on his terrace. We agreed it was hot. That was in early summer. I hadn’t seen him since.

Last weekend I detected a change in the force field around their house. From my upstairs, which literally looks into their kitchen, it was strangely still. Their grandson wasn’t training for football/soccer season by running up and down the hill. Even their noisy border collie, who “barks at smoke” as they would say, was silent. I woke up in the middle of the night worrying about the uncharacteristically subdued dog. Had someone had fed and watered him?

By Tuesday morning a white and black poster with a photo of the deceased [a manifesto] that Italians use to announce deaths had been stuck to the news panels around the valley. He had died on Monday in the hospital. A mass would be held on Wednesday in the commune’s parish church.

I should probably go, I thought.

He used to own my land. He planted the trees and built the shed as a goat barn. He showed me photos of his kiwi plantation. He explained to me what everything was (did I understand? Hardly) and used his tractor to help me tame it after I took possession. There’s a direct line from him to me and now I am his widow’s closest neighbor.

Those wisteria badly needed tractoring

I should pay my respects. I should say goodbye.

But how, exactly, do I do that?

I broke it down. First, a Catholic funeral mass is well within my skill set, even in Italian. It’s helpfully standardized across eras and cultures. I knew I could move my lips to the music.

I did some research and memorized some phrases. Because the funeral was large and I had no connection to anyone except to the widow, I slipped out without deploying them.

Later that day, I said to her “era sempre molto gentile con me. Lo ricordo con affetto.” “He was always very kind to me. I will remember him with affection.”

It has the advantage of being true. I hope I delivered it according to accepted conventions on verb tense and word order.

What comes next? I see her every day. Since the funeral she’s been out mowing the brown grass and hanging out laundry, like always. I can’t keep saying the Italian equivalent of başınız sağ olsun to her. I have to do better.

There are things I’d like to know such as can I help her with anything, like winter wood stacking. This shouldn’t be so hard. I do ask questions for a living. But my language is so coarse, so banal, so unfit for purpose I want to kick it to the curb. I’m really not this socially awkward.

Lacking other ideas, I made chocolate cake and filled it with zucchini as a Ferragosto offering.

What else am I supposed to do?