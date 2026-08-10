Quick bee update here, without getting bogged down in Bee Talk. The hive inspection Friday night revealed one of my queens, who had been blocked for late summer varroa treatment, was dead in her plastic chamber.

Dead queen

She was a 2025 queen so she was old. It was her time. Usually bees will know their queen is weakening and start making a new one but we saw no evidence of that (“we” being Pierangela, my bee mentor. I am a dumb lump when it comes to knowing what bees are doing or thinking). First thing Saturday morning I picked Pierangela up at her house and we drove across the hot shimmering plain to Cuneo. Carlo, a beekeeper friend of hers, sells fertile queens. Without coordinating, both of us were dressed in black sundresses — wildly inappropriate attire for beekeeping excursions to a farm in Cuneo.

This was a lot less stressful than the last time I went on an excursion with Pierangela. She more or less remembered where Carlo lived and I more or less was able to understand her instructions for getting there. As I drove, she took calls from her friends. Though the precise context wasn’t clear, she explained to a caller that while she spoke Torinese, Piemontese and certo Italiano, she was riding in a car with an American who spoke English, French and “piccoloissimo italiano.” Why such harsh shade.

We pulled into a run-down farmhouse beneath high tension wires (very bad for bees! she exclaimed) with barking dogs in the yard. After a brief negotiation (€18 for a fertile queen), we each took one. Maybe we got a good price because we were both wearing black sundresses and the blue-eyed Carlo feared the curses we could place on him. I drove us back into the hills.

Two queens. The fertile one in is the yellow box

I had important lunch plans so I quickly suited up to install the queen in the hive. It wasn’t a big deal. The bees immediately started unsealing the box containing their new queen. I hope they’ll accept her and my most robust hive will continue to thrive.

I had chosen a new restaurant for lunch with friends coming from Nice: Al Bue Grasso, or the Fat Bull. It was my second choice because of/despite its similarity to a kitschy truck stop next to the motorway. The small town in which it is located is home to the annual Fiera di Bue Grasso, where the fattest bull of the Razza Bovina Piemontese is crowned to much enthusiasm and acclaim.

Too much kitsch? Too much a truck-stop vibe? Hell no.

Fat Bull Fiera falls in the middle of winter and while I do love a fiera, I’ve not attended. The bulls at the fiera are, indeed, fat. Dante, the 2025 winner, weighed in at 1457 kgs/3200 lbs. Based on our lunch experience, that mistake will be rectified in 2026.

I speculate that mid-December might be a better time than early August to try Al Bue Grasso’s speciality: Grand Bollito Misto (mixed boiled meat). Like all dishes made up of tough cuts of meat boiled until they’re edible, bollito misto was once peasant food. But its history took a sharp turn when the first King of Italy, Vittorio Emanuele II, discovered it in Piemonte and brought it to his court (sure, Jan).

Al Bue Grasso’s 2026 fiera menu is already set: from 5:30 am until 9:30 pm, hunters stew, tartar of Piemontese beef (it is so very delicious), Russian salad (not sure if it’s the gloppy mayonnaise mess of canned root vegetables, as Russian salads are in my experience), leek and tripe soup, bollito misto, seasonal vegetables (December vegetables — yum) and grandma’s fritter. If you’re coming to dinner get a big group together and reserve if you want to be seated. No small groups except at lunch and breakfast.

I am not going to focus on all seven cuts of meat that traditionally make up bollito misto. It was all tender and very flavorful! Seven sauces accompanied: a mild horseradish, a Piemontese bagnet verd, ordinary mustard and ketchup, a sun-dried tomato paste and an intriguing grape skin paste. Trust that the side of mashed potatoes was more butter than potato, making it extra delicious.

Because it dominated lunchtime conversation I am going to focus on the easter-egg shaped piece on the plate. It was hard to ignore. Is that…? Could it be..?

Bollito misto doesn’t usually contain offal, though it certainly can (how could it not?). I cut into the egg nested within the tight formation of unidentifiable boiled meat pieces and tried it. Inconclusive. It was in a casing. I didn’t get a testicular vibe.

You would have asked too

I asked the friendly waiter. “Signore. Che cos’è?”

“Cotechino.” This did not clarify matters at all. Let’s ask Chatty.

Relax. It was a fresh pork sausage, one of the seven traditional meat cuts in bollito misto. Given the texture and flavor, this made sense. Still, after the breadth and depth of speculation around the table about what it was, I declined to finish it. I did not, however, decline to finish my €3 glass of nebbiolo nor the immaculately grilled Carmagnola peppers and zucco.

Model to scale of 2013’s winner

Al Bue Grasso sits on the edge of Piemonte’s Langhe, the area famed for Barolo wines and for launching Italy’s slow food movement. It’s right where the fancy (i.e. expensive, crowded and annoying) Piemonte meets the Piemonte of cows, fruit and mountain food. Everything on the plate and in the glass was probably grown within five kilometers. There were no special designations, no price mark-ups. It doesn’t need to show off labels. There’s nothing to verify to those who don’t already know that the kitschy truck stop-looking place is very good, not very expensive and a very much a part of its community.

We wrapped up the afternoon at a nearby wine cooperative on the edge of Dogliani (let’s be honest, this was the point of the day’s excursion) that I always enjoy. You can taste wine with the friendly guys working there, or you can bring your own damigiana to fill up at the tanks.