Carpetblogger

Carpetblogger

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Hodsdon's avatar
R Hodsdon
Feb 28, 2025

Were they, like, wearing white shirts and neckties, and carrying a satchel full of tracts? If so, I guess it's the same M.O. the world 'round. Ditto for the nice, clean-cut American Mormon kids we met in Japan doing their 'Mission' work.

Reply
Share
Erin Kirk's avatar
Erin Kirk
Feb 16, 2025

heh heh..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 carpetblogger · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture