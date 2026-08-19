By most predictions Europe’s hottest summer ever comes to an end tomorrow. Temperatures will drop 12-15 degrees (F) to those more typical of mid-August. It may even rain for more than an hour once a week. It’s been too hot to do anything in daytime outside since late May and everything is crispy dry. The uncut grass snaps and cracks underfoot, and my daily footpaths through it are exposed raw earth.

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Even if meteorologists hadn’t given us something to look forward to, the land tells me something’s afoot. The trees cast more generous shadows. Without the harsh glare off dusty fields, the blue of the sky has deepened. The breeze cuts through the heat with a bit more authority. There’s hope.

August 2024 (wildflowers, there aren’t any this year), August 2025 (second or third cutting of hay. There was one this year) August 2026, dust bowl

Still, the damage is done. I have always “known” that the changing climate affects ecosystems from top to bottom. However, I never really “got it” until I saw what an extended heatwave has done to my land and those who depend on it.

I compare it to how living in Turkey made me understand in my bones how incipient authoritarianism takes root and grows, facilitated by willful collaborators and useful idiots. Living and working in Ukraine taught me how, once institutionalized, corruption and oligarch-dominated power structures undermine rule of law. Once you understand the incentives created by these systems, ignoring the obvious outcomes is willfully obtuse, as is pretending things will eventually go back to the way they were. You can’t and they won’t.

It took me seeing the impact of climate change with my own eyes, on my own land, to understand what our warm future is going to look like. I can’t unsee it.

I take my stewardship of this very small piece of land in the Ligurian Alps seriously. It’s cut out from fields that are used for grazing and raising hay for dairy cows. The dense surrounding forests provide the region’s famous chestnuts. The land is usually green and well-fed by small creeks that drain into the Ellero river in the valley a few hundred vertical feet below. There’s been one hay cutting this summer where there are usually two or three.

Late July 2026

For the last two months, the only meaningful water residents of my land have received is what I’ve given them. I started leaving water out for the cats months ago; now I put water out for the lizards, hornets, wasps, flies, beetles and butterflies. I imagine the lizards recognize me and celebrate when I come out in the morning. The wasps and hornets are assholes, but they’re pollinators too. Birds need the insects to live on, just like they will need the seeds from the wildflowers and weeds that have died in the heat. Even though I already give them water, bees go nuts in the garden after the sprinkler finishes in the morning. They love squash blossoms but they love the water drops on the leaves more.

Previous owners planted hydrangea bushes around the property. While beautiful in spring bloom, they are demanding little bitches when it comes to water. I gave up watering them six weeks ago and they look like fuzzy-headed skeletons. Their blooms are abundant but they don’t need pollinators. Two strikes, you’re out: I plan to pull some out this fall and replace them with more resilient, supportive members of the community.

Long shadows, dead grass and droopy hydrangeas, 19 August 2026

My land has old and unproductive fruit trees that will probably become firewood this fall. To replace them, I’ve planted a dozen or so new fruit and nut trees, all thirsty investments that I don’t want to die under this heat. This obligates me to water them frequently using city water I pay for (I don’t benefit from agricultural water). I may not always have access to that resource, either because I don’t want to pay for it or because of restrictions. Are fruit trees still sustainable here?

The bees have a lot to do with my change in perspective. Bees spend the summer building comb and filling it with honey made from pollen and nectar to support the hive over the coming winter. Guess what? If all the wildflowers have dried up or are mown down by farmers for no discernible reason, and the trees finish their bloom early as they have this summer, what do the bees do? They get very hungry.

Bees are always doing something inscrutable

Lots of places have a “dearth,” a pre-winter period when there’s nothing for bees to eat so they have to be fed. I started feeding my hungry bees the first week of August. I’m new at this, and I don’t know if this normal or sustainable. I see scenarios in which I am not physically present or financially able to feed bees for seven or eight months a year. Hives weakened in autumn are less likely to survive the long winter when nothing blooms. I could lose a hive or two. Dead pollinators are bad for people who like food.

Someone posted on this site that she was going to refrain from foraging this fall. I love foraging but I understand the logic. The animals need the limited supply of fruits, nuts, berries and seeds much more than I do. The early fruiting of secret grapes, apples and pears means deer will get the wind fall now, not in late September when they need it for winter. Instead, they’ll eat my trees.

I’ve made several choices this decade based on the way I thought things in the world I live in were going to play out. These have turned out to be naive at best and at worst, disastrous. I thought the US federal government would provide a stable client base until I retired (disastrous). I chose a piece of land in an area that I thought would be relatively immune from climate-related disruption (naive). Finally, and this one keeps me awake at night, is how I’d hoped I could hide from the dual threat of Russian war and the rising tide of fascism across the US and Europe in France and Italy (foolish, given history).

War, fascism and climate change. Perhaps, just thinking out loud here, the problem is not my bad decisions.