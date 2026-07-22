I’ve had one major project hanging over my head, with an immutable deadline and multiple obstacles standing between me and completion.

I have to replace the back door to my shed before winter.

My shed, which is spacious beyond my needs at the moment, is a legal but uninhabitable structure on my property. It was built to be a goat barn and has a large hayloft. Because at one time it had electricity and water, the previous owner had used it to support an outdoor kitchen. Now, it stores my ever-increasing tool collection and apiculture supplies.

That whole wall was once covered in ivy and bamboo, the opposite with wisteria. These three plants are satan’s own greasy tentacles. The grape arbor has survived subject to constant surveillance and only due to its high productivity.

Someday, this shed will be transformed into something more attractive and useful. Perhaps a guest studio, or apocalypse storage for my home canning, pickles and honey. Today, however, is not that day.

In the meantime, it has some security flaws.

Not only the back door either. The front door was totally functional until I lost the key somewhere in the garden last summer. Since then, front door has provided little more than a visual deterrent to lazy evildoers or those without opposable thumbs. Enterprising evildoers of any species could just walk around back for unfettered access to my goods.

The obstacles facing me were practical (where am I going to find a suitable door for a homemade shed? New or used? Who is going to install it?), financial (have you priced doors lately? The entire shed isn’t worth the cost of a new door) and logistical (let’s say I find a door of 79cm x 202 cm, how am I going to get it home in my small car?). These weighed heavily on my mind.

Because the obstacles seemed insurmountable, I broke the task up into manageable pieces. First, find the door.

Italy has a chain of consignment stores called Mercatino. They’re basically warehouses of absolute junk. I’ve been to the one in Rome and it’s got some pretty good stuff but the ones near me are run by rural hoarders. Nevertheless, did I find a metal door that fit perfectly for €45? I sure did.

A trustworthy friend connected me to Tonino and Giorgio. They said they would pick up the door and install it. I did not know if they were skilled door installers. I had to turn control over this situation to the fates.

When this magnificent machine easily slid through the narrow space between the big tree and the fence, then rolled to a stop in the middle of the yard with my door strapped on top, I absolutely knew everything was going to be ok.

This is a Fiat Panda, the ne plus ultra of rural Italian road transport. As the former owner of a Lada Neva, the Soviet version, I considered offering a trade for my Skoda but after noting the attention to detail inside and outside, I decided not to insult Giorgio.

While they worked on the door, I built an annex to my lower grape trellis, just so they knew I was pretty handy with a fence post setter and wire. Two hours later, the door was in. It was like it was custom made for my janky shed.

If you think that’s all, stay seated. I asked Giorgio if I should change the lock or the whole front door because I’d lost the key. I also revealed that I had bought at least 20 keys at flea markets trying unsuccessfully to find one that fit the old lock. He laughed, walked to his tool box pulled out an old key. Of course it didn’t fit, but he got his angle grinder and made the GD key fit. I did not know this is a thing you could do with an angle grinder and it is now my second favorite tool. Then — wait for it — he wrapped it in duct tape to make sure it was easy for me to use.

Finally, I asked how much. €200 for the pickup and installation. Frankly I thought this was at the outer limit of how much it should be, and only had €150. Tonino said he’d pass by later.

“Wait do you guys want some honey?”

I handed over two small jars. They were thrilled. We discussed some other potential projects that as of now are unfunded. I asked Tonino when he’d be by for the €50.

“No, no! We’re good.” They drove away.

Do you see what I just did? I paid a debt with honey. It’s like I have a cabinet full of money.