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Linda Lillie Rosson's avatar
Linda Lillie Rosson
4d

They say the universe brings us what we need but not always what we want. Pure joy when a need and a want occur simultaneously. Happy for you!

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Erin Kirk's avatar
Erin Kirk
Jul 23

This makes me happy for you!

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