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James Gierman's avatar
James Gierman
Jul 16

Keep speaking. Keep writing!

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Chris Holzen's avatar
Chris Holzen
Jul 22

I studied French for two years in high school and another two years in college. I find I can comprehend a lot when reading French. But I understanding a speaker let alone speaking it myself remains elusive. One other language fact related: In Poland, i’m convincing the entire country. I went to the same seminar and were told that is their duty as a Pole to ask anyone who’s there if they live there and then how long, and if that you have lived there longer than one year, - the second question WILL ALWAYS BE “so you must speak Polish (which is a notoriously challenging language to learn). They were also taught in the class that the next statement out of their mouth is always “don’t worry it’s a hard language to learn”.

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