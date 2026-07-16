As I’ve mentioned before, my failure to competently express myself in a language not my own is a source of embarrassment to me. I struggle. It’s not an excuse, but it is a fact.

I live in France. I use French. I need French. I’ve bought and sold real estate. I’ve passed the dreaded driving test. I’ve sparred with my neighbors about the legal status of my cave. I know French, but don’t speak it well. It is barely passable and embarrassing given how long I’ve lived there. I lie when people switch to English and ask me how long I’ve lived in France.

Truthfully, as a language, I don’t like it all that much.

I’m trying something new in Italy. It’s an approach I never thought would work for me but had never tried: total immersion with people who speak no English. If I want to talk to people I have to do it in Italian. It’s hard.

Sometimes I think it’s working. Sometimes, like today, I am convinced it is not and never will.

I’ve never taken Italian courses. I subscribe to an online platform, which was super helpful last summer when I had nothing to do but study Italian and learn grammar basics. But I slide and out of using it because I find myself falling into the same trap I've had with French: My ability to read and understand far outpaces my speaking ability.

Fixing that speaking problem is hard, but I’m working on it. How? My beekeeping apprendistato. It’s made some difference, even though Pierangela, my supervisor, does not always understand me and gets obviously annoyed when I don’t obey a simple command. But, how useful are bee words? Not that useful, to be honest. You’d be surprised how few conversations, in general, involve bees.

I speak bee. They told me that they’re hot so they’re bearding. They’re literally hanging out on the front porch

But what’s surprising? I think it’s helping my French.

French and Italian share a lot of common grammar. The words aren’t the same, and Italian has a lot of small annoying words, so it’s not 1 for 1 but you don’t have agonize over the grammatical structures that don’t exist in English but French and Italian share. I’m really looking forward to the subjunctive in Italian. I think I’ve deployed it correctly in French once.

Primarily, Italian pronunciation is easier to understand and to be understood in than French. When you need to say something in Italian you can usually cough up the words like a cat with a hairball and someone might understand what you want.

Nevertheless, I had a very difficult Italian day today. I am hot, tired and cranky. I had to talk about/understand a lot of topics that I simply lack the vocabulary and grammar to fully understand and respond at higher than a 4th grade level. Pierangela, also hot and cranky, snapped at me a lot for not following her strict instructions while we jarred my honey. I completely misunderstood some big bee project, described in technical language that is way above my level, we needed to launch, tonight, for which I had not yet bought the necessary equipment. Later, I waved down my neighbor Laura, who is lovely, to give her a big jar of honey. She told me her husband is not doing well. I suspected this because I haven’t seen him on his tractor or outside puttering all summer. I think he has kidney failure, but I am not even sure about that. I don’t know what to say that’s correct, other than “If you need it, I can help you” which she won’t because their daughter lives nearby. I felt like a mute idiot.

“Well, would you like some honey?”