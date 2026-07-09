Carpetblogger

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Joseph S. Furey's avatar
Joseph S. Furey
Jul 10

A beautiful landscape, but that’s easy to say when one doesn’t have to face its hardships every day.

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Jennifer Hattam's avatar
Jennifer Hattam
Jul 10

Precarity is the new black I guess :( I'll admit I never planned much for the future but was also not expecting to be homeless (well, VIP homeless, as a friend put it) and constantly scraping for jobs that pay a few hundred dollars at age 51.... the good news is I finally found a semi-affordable place that's not a complete dump *and* won my two-month battle with Turkish bureaucracy to get the power and water turned on 🙃

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