My thoughts on how the second anniversary of the best/worst decision I’ve ever made coincided with the one year anniversary of the destruction of USAID and the purge at State. It’s turned into more of a rant than I intended but I cannot separate this decision from the earth-scorching wildfire that ignited six months later. Would my life be better if I hadn't bought a house in Ligurian Alps on 4 July 2024? Undoubtedly. Would my life be worse if I hadn’t bought a house in Ligurian Alps on 4 July 2024? Without question.

Early this morning before the heat rose with the sun, I sat on the ground with a razor blade and a hose. No, not for that. I need drip irrigation for some thirsty plants, so I customized one from a hose already leaky with holes. Another month of record high temperatures is going to desiccate anything I can’t manage to water daily so I spend a lot of time thinking about managing my hose and water resources. The latter is becoming as scarce as the former.

This is not as satisfying as you might think.

Late spring, 2026. That plastic thing is where my gas tank gets filled up. For those keeping track at home, it’s been almost 18 months since I last filled it. Has gas gotten cheaper? Let me look….

Terrible years are coming at increased frequency. Perhaps you’ve noticed. 2009 has always served as my baseline terrible year, the marker on my mental calendar separating before from after. 2020 gave 2009 a solid run, settling, in the end, for “as bad as.” Like this summer’s heatwaves, 2025/2026 have set a new benchmark: the worst years, at least so far.

Last year around this time, many of my friends and colleagues were purged. Online anniversary remembrances feature many who had spent entire careers working for DoS/USAID talking about dislocation, loss of purpose, anger and confusion. My federally-funded career as a consultant ended in late January 2025 when DOGE issued the first Stop Work Orders. Dislocation, loss of purpose, anger and confusion fell in my lap overnight. They’re still hanging around. I’ve viewed myself as six months ahead of many of my Fed peers. I can assure them, it doesn’t get better.

In early January 2025, I had the same stable business I’d had since 2007. Thirty years of technical expertise finally opened doors to good contracts with my client base of federally-funded implementers. The work, while not always challenging, was always interesting and populated with smart people who frequently became friends. From time to time a project delivered the pulse of adrenaline my nervous system still craves but less frequently than when I actively sought that kind of project out.

Over the last decade, I fully bought into the ultimate monopsony: the federal government. Feeling like I had made responsible choices, I wove my social, leisure, intellectual and professional lives into the warps of a business model I assumed would carry me through to retirement. It turned out to be a house of cards.

I started 2025 with an unusual sense of optimism about the immediate future, despite storm clouds rumbling in the distance. My plan was to work hard for a couple more years, rebuild my savings after buying my country house, then slide into a retirement split between the sea and the mountains. It was informed by common assumptions about rule of law, accountability, and Schoolhouse Rock-level civics lessons on the separation of power.

These turned out, unfortunately for me, to be absolute fiction. Even though I’d seen similar power grabs in my 20 years living and working in Turkey, Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Bangladesh, weakening of institutions designed to restrain power usually took a decade or two, not six months. I know what comes next. A lot of people will be very surprised. I won’t.

I’ve never been an advocate of making radical life changes in search of something new and better, even though (because?) I’ve done it multiple times. The payoff is rarely worth the disruption unless you’re willing to burn everything down. I loved my pre-2025 life. I didn’t want to change it and I still don’t. I had friends all over the world, the opportunity to travel to places most people have never heard of, the chance to see and hear, at ground level, why the world works the way it does. That it was destroyed illegally and with malice by an unelected fascist and his brain wormed political patron makes me incandescent with rage. Still.

Two things have made it possible for me to survive these 18 months of crashing waves of rage: antidepressants and this land. I don’t know what I would have done without either.

1 July 2026, 2 years after purchase

Below is what February 2025 looked and felt like. For three days I dug that garden up using a spade from Lidl, then went to sleep when it got dark at 430pm. When panic and anxiety rose, I went outside and dug a hole. Maybe for a tree, maybe to vomit into.

10 February 2025

I have been confronted with a sense of precarity — financial, emotional and professional — I’ve not felt since I worked in political campaigns in my 20s, which is when you’re supposed to feel precarious. Fifty-eight is when everything you’ve learned and the relationships you’ve built over your career help secure your future. That, for me, is not happening.

Precarity has pushed me to do things it never occurred to me to do, like build an electric fence to keep deer out of my garden (it works great), set up a siphon to drain a pond (it didn't really work), or design an irrigation system using items commonly found at flea markets. I scavenge lumber, pieces of metal and concrete blocks. Last year at this time, I wondered what skills were required to keep bees and if I could learn them without speaking Italian. Today, I extracted 45 kgs of honey.

Does my land provide an outlet for negative mental energy? Absolutely. Does it challenge me to figure out how to do things I’ve never done before? It does, every day. Does it fill the gaping hole left behind by a satisfying job, a worldwide network of friends and ample income to live my life the way I designed it?

It categorically does not.

I can’t stay here. But also, I can’t be anywhere else.