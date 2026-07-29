Carpetblogger

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Jim Ross's avatar
Jim Ross
4d

I am in Las Vegas, where it is 118/47 degrees, and I am not sure I can stand this dystopian future. At least all your time in France hasn't been a waste; you've mastered the Gallic shrug.

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Patrick J. Biancur's avatar
Patrick J. Biancur
3d

The moment that stayed with me was the farmer asking, “What can we do?” while watering his rows. There is something especially unsettling about that question coming from someone who works so closely with the land and can see the changes unfolding season by season.

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