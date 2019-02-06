Why subscribe?

Launched in 2004 on “Blogspot,” Carpetblog, despite its extremely niche appeal, has outlasted most platforms. We clawed our way to becoming one of the most read English language blogs in the southern Caucasus. Having exhausted Baku, Kyiv and Istanbul, we’ve been based in Nice, FR for a decade. Since no interesting content has ever been found there, we’ve expanded our sphere of influence to include Piemonte, IT. Trust that our niche interests are the same. Only the delivery mechanism has changed.