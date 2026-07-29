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Morning Forage
Everyone is tired and cranky with this heat. Morning Forage helps
Jul 29
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The Best Day so Far this Year
Admittedly, the bar is pretty low
Jul 22
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Trying New Ways to Fail to Learn a Language
I can speak bee. Italian is proving harder
Jul 16
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Bonne Fête Nationale, France
I associate it with something a lot less pleasant
Jul 14
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Where I am is not where I should be
I should be where I am
Jul 9
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Check in From Half-Way Down a Rabbit Hole
I go to a lot of flea markets. I never find anything good.
Jul 5
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June 2026
Ask Carpetblog: What is art and how can I tell?
Here's an original Carpetblog post from a December 2015 visit to the Winzavod Contemporary Art Center in Moscow. It lived up to our very high…
Jun 15
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Another Insurmountable Cultural Obstacle Presented by Turkish Class
A Carpetblog Rerun: Originally Posted 19 August 2007
Jun 6
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May 2026
It's Absolute Mayhem Around Here
I blame the bees
May 24
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Den of Spies in the Kherson Reikartz
Back in the days when people could go to Kherson for its International Theater Festival or to do their jobs, you never knew who you might run into at…
May 21
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Springtime Realignment
In which I eat my way out my problems
May 9
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April 2026
Trump Trumped by a Central Asian Dictator
It sounded absurd in 2005 when I wrote it
Apr 30
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